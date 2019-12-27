Registration opens for Introduction to Lakes course

Michigan is blessed with more than 11,000 inland lakes and each provides unique recreational, scenic and environmental benefits. These inland lakes are complex ecosystems and are often negatively impacted by both the people that live near them as well as the water that drains into them. Frequently, we struggle to protect and manage inland lakes in a way that incorporates the best available knowledge and resources. Concerned citizens, decision makers, local leaders, resource professionals and lakefront property owners can learn about inland lake management and protection by enrolling in MSU Extension’s “Introduction to Lakes‘ online course.
“Introduction to Lakes‘ is a six-week online course specially designed for those interested in learning about inland lakes. Participants have 24/7 access to six online units complete with closed captioned video lectures, interactive activities, discussion forums, quizzes, additional resources, and live chat sessions with Michigan State University Extension experts. It covers the following topics:
• Lake ecology
• Lakes and their watersheds
• Shorelines
• Michigan water law
• Aquatic plant management
• Community involvement in lake stewardship
The course is taught on a week-by-week basis, allowing for online communication between classmates and instructors through discussion forums. The course also includes three pre-scheduled webinar sessions with instructors and outside experts. MSU Extension course instructors include water specialists Bindu Bhakta, Erick Elgin, Dr. Jo Latimore, Dr. Lois Wolfson, Brad Neumann and Paige Filice.
Registration is now open for the 2020 offering of “Introduction to Lakes.‘ Registration is $115/person. The last day to register is Jan. 8, 2020. The course will begin on Jan. 14, 2020 and end on March 13, 2020.
Available benefits and continuing education credits for those completing the course include:
• 16 MDARD Pesticide Applicator Re-certification credits (eight Commercial Core and eight Aquatic)
• Six Master Citizen Planner Education Credits
• 16 Master Gardener Credits
• 15 credits in the Wildlife Society Category I of the Certified Wildlife Biologist Renewal/Professional Development Certificate Program
• A free one-year membership to Michigan Lakes and Streams Association, including four issues of The Michigan Riparian Magazine.
For more information on the “Introduction to Lakes‘ online courses, visit www.canr.msu.edu/introduction_to_lakes_online/index.
