Rick Johnson honored with SET SEG Service Award

CADILLAC — In recognition of his 38 years of dedication to the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District (WMISD) in Cadillac, Rick Johnson, Maintenance Supervisor, was presented with the Gus Kihlstrand Service Award.
Rick began working for the WMISD Maintenance Department in 1982 under his grandfather, Bill Marsh. Upon Bill’s retirement, Rick was promoted to maintenance supervisor. His tenure has spanned five superintendents and thousands of students and faculty. Rick’s integrity and character are demonstrated through his commitment and dedication to his job, the safety of all students, and those he serves.
This award was created in 2019 and named after a valued, long-tenured member of the SET SEG family. The Gus Kihlstrand Service Award honors the legacy of public school personnel who exemplify exceptional hard work and commitment to their district and community.
On September 2, 2020, SET SEG presented the award to Rick along with a $1,000 check to the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District in his name.
