Ride for a Cure surpasses $200,000 raised

CHASE — The ninth annual Ride for a Cure event at D Bar D Ranch on Sept. 14 raised more than $25,000 in the fight against cancer.
Trail rides, wagon rides, camping, great food, a silent auction and live music highlighted the event that benefits Spectrum Health’s Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center in Reed City.
“We had a great event,‘ said Don Beach, owner and trail boss of D Bar D Ranch.
Three full wagons of participants enjoyed a trail ride, and 134 horses were registered.
Just over $200,000 has been raised for the cancer center since the event began in 2011.
“I’d like to think we make a little bit of difference in the battle that people have,‘ Beach said. “We’re honored to be able to participate.‘
The funds provide needed programming support at the cancer center and services at the facility’s wellness center.
“We’re so appreciative,‘ said Jen Ames, practice manager of the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center. “Ride for a Cure has grown into such an amazing event.‘
