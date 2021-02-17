UNIVERSITY CENTER — Almost 1,900 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the Fall 2020 semester Deans' List.
To be eligible for the Deans' List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.
Boon:
Jessica Gottleber
Buckley:
Nicklas Endres
Cadillac:
Clayton McCarthy
Abigale Divozzo
Troy Miller
Fife Lake:
Ember Poole
Nicholas Jurgess
Kyle Ingersoll
Arizona Adams
Elisabeth Brown
Felicia Snyder
Irons:
Morgan Ju
Lake City:
Natalie Tighe
Tess Eising
McBain:
Gavin Sieland
Tustin:
Brandon Neuman
