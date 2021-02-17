UNIVERSITY CENTER — Almost 1,900 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the Fall 2020 semester Deans' List.

To be eligible for the Deans' List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.

 

 

Boon:

Jessica Gottleber

 

Buckley:

Nicklas Endres

 

Cadillac:

Clayton McCarthy

Abigale Divozzo

Troy Miller

 

Fife Lake:

Ember Poole

Nicholas Jurgess

Kyle Ingersoll

Arizona Adams

Elisabeth Brown

Felicia Snyder

 

Irons:

Morgan Ju

 

Lake City:

Natalie Tighe

Tess Eising

 

McBain:

Gavin Sieland

 

Tustin:

Brandon Neuman

