UNIVERSITY CENTER — There were more than 600 students from Saginaw Valley State University whose determination and commitment to academic excellence earned them a spot on the Fall 2020 semester President's List.

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 grade point average.

 

Boon:

Jodi VanPelt

 

Buckley:

Samantha Wicker

 

Cadillac:

Paige Jenema

Alexis Sims

 

Kingsley:

Dalton Morgan

Ashley Arlt

 

LeRoy

Shiloh Ruppert

 

Marion:

Kylie Sikkema

 

Tustin

Isaac Peterson

Tyler Neuman

