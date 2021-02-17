UNIVERSITY CENTER — There were more than 600 students from Saginaw Valley State University whose determination and commitment to academic excellence earned them a spot on the Fall 2020 semester President's List.
To be eligible for the President's List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 grade point average.
Boon:
Jodi VanPelt
Buckley:
Samantha Wicker
Cadillac:
Paige Jenema
Alexis Sims
Kingsley:
Dalton Morgan
Ashley Arlt
LeRoy
Shiloh Ruppert
Marion:
Kylie Sikkema
Tustin
Isaac Peterson
Tyler Neuman
