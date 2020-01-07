Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, January 14, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday, January 7 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 8:15 a.m. Soaring Eagle
• Wednesday, January 8 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, 11 a.m. Tai Chi for arthritis, noon birthday lunch of strawberry summer salad, chicken alfredo, buttered rotini, roasted broccoli, apple pie and chilled fruit
• Thursday, January 9 — 10 a.m. music jam, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, 11 a.m. card creations, noon lunch of hearty spinach salad, fish sandwich with tartar sauce, roasted asparagus, white cranberry cookie and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, 1 p.m. line dance
• Friday, January 10 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club
• Monday, January 13 — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, noon lunch of sesame broccoli salad, Thai chicken, Asian rice, bok choy, breadstick, chocolate pie and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. Bingo, 2 p.m. Drums Alive
• Tuesday, January 14 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, noon lunch at Harrietta Village Hall
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, January 14, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday, Jan. 7 — Lunch of baked chicken, cabbage and noodles, carrots and apple crisp.
• Wednesday, Jan. 8 — Lunch of wet burrito, confetti corn, salad and pears.
• Thursday, Jan. 9 — Lunch of chef salad, relish tray and fluff.
• Friday, Jan. 10 — Lunch of chicken soup, ham slider sandwich, carrot and raisin salad, and fruit cocktail.
• Monday, Jan. 13 — Lunch of turkey chop suey, rice, Midori blend, beets and apricots.
• Tuesday, Jan. 14 — Lunch of baked potatoes, broccoli, cheese, cottage cheese and peaches.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on Jan. 3:
1. Joy Herr
2. Peggy Gross
3. Claire Martin
