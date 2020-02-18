Culvers Benefit Night
CADILLAC — Come on out to Culvers! You can either help us serve. clean tables, or just come out to eat. Either way the Cadillac Senior Center Benefits. Thanks to Culvers we get a percentage of the profits for the evening.
• Thursday, February 20 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Senior citizen center schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, February 25, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday, February 18 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 8:15 a.m. Soaring Eagle, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes.
• Wednesday, February 19 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, 11 a.m. Tai Chi for arthritis, noon lunch of cottage cheese, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, cinnamon rolls, chilled fruit.
• Thursday, February 20 — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, 11 a.m. card creations, noon coleslaw, pollack almondine, roasted asparagus, garlic twist, tartar sauce, strawberry shortcake, fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. Euchre, 1 p.m. line dance.
• Friday, February 21 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club.
• Monday, February 24 — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, 11 a.m. Mardi Gras party lunch of red beans and rice, 12:30 p.m. bingo, 2 p.m. drums alive
• Tuesday, February 25 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, February 25, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday, Feb. 18 — Lunch of stuffed chicken, mashed potatoes, carrots, mixed fruit.
• Wednesday, Feb. 19 — Lunch of ham casserole, California blend, pineapple.
• Thursday, Feb. 20 — Lunch of sloppy joes, potatoes, coleslaw, fluff.
• Friday, Feb. 21 — Lunch of taco salad, veggie tray, bananas.
• Monday, Feb. 24 — Lunch of sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, Midori blend, apricots.
• Tuesday, Feb. 25 — Lunch of spaghetti, pasta, Italian bread, peaches.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on Feb. 11:
1. Peggy Gross
2. Carol Hovey
Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on Feb. 14:
1. Peggy Gross
2. Dave Wilddur
