Senior citizen center schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center will be closed starting on March 14. All activities and lunches are suspended during that time. Soaring Eagle trip on April 7 is canceled.
As of March 16, the AARP Tax Aid service is suspended. IMPORTANT: If you have an appointment, the AARP tax representative will contact you directly within the next couple of weeks with more information.
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center is closed until further notice.
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center will be closed starting on March 16. The Meals on Wheels program will be delivering one time per week, on Wednesday, during the closure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.