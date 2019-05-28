Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, June 4, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, noon lunch at Harrietta Village Hall
• Wednesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, noon lunch of seven-layer salad, Philly cheese steak, baked tater tots, oatmeal cookies and chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. knitting
• Thursday — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, 11 a.m. card creations, noon lunch of potato salad, beef teriyaki dippers, macaroni and cheese, steamed carrots, brownies and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, 1 p.m. line dance
• Friday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club
• Monday — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi — Beginner, noon lunch of spinach cranberry salad, spaghetti and meatballs, green beans, ice cream and fresh fruit.
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 8:30 a.m. Soaring Eagle
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, June 4, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. Exercise at 11 a.m. Lunch of pork chops, mashed potatoes, carrots and applesauce.
• Wednesday, May 29 — Wii bowling. Lunch of turkey tetrizzini, Italian blend, salad and apricots.
• Thursday, May 30 — 11 a.m. exercise. Lunch of chicken caccitore, rice, Tuscan blend and pears.
• Friday, May 31 — Quarter Bingo. Lunch of sausage egg bake, sausage links, juice and fruit compote.
• Monday, June 3 — Euchre. Lunch of chicken fillets, mashed potatoes and green beans.
• Tuesday, June 4 — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of chop suey with rice, salad, Kyoto blend and apricots.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on May 21:
1. Jackie Moffit
2. Cynthia Clark
3. Dorothy Deean
Cadillac Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on May 24:
1. Peggy Gross
2. Phyllis Trussler
3. Alida Bevans
4. Dave Wildbur
