Senior Green available
CADILLAC — Free locally grown produce will be available on Wednesday through September through the Senior Green program at the Cadillac Senior Center.
Produce will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. The produce is supplied by the Cadillac Farmer's Market and local backyard gardeners.
Project Fresh program
LANSING — The Senior Project FRESH/Market FRESH in Michigan, provides older adults who qualify with unprocessed, Michigan-grown products from authorized Farmers Markets and roadside stands throughout Michigan.
Qualifying applicants must attend a short nutritional workshop to receive their coupon booklet worth $20 for Michigan grown fresh fruit and vegetables. There are only 200 booklets of coupons and are available on a first-come basis to qualifying seniors.
Qualifying monthly income is $1,872 for a household of 1, Household of 2 — $2,538. Please call 231-775-0133 to get your name on the list.
Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, August 27, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 8:30 a.m. Soaring Eagle
• Wednesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, noon lunch of cottage cheese, biscuits and gravy, hashbrowns, cinnamon rolls and chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. knitting
• Thursday — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, 11 a.m. card creations, noon lunch of coleslaw, pollack almondine, tartar sauce, strawberry shortcake and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, 1 p.m. line dance
• Friday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club
• Monday — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, noon lunch of strawberry summer salad, smothered pork chop, mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus, dinner roll with butter and chocolate pudding, 12:30 p.m. Bingo
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, overnight trip to Thunder Bay Resort/Alpena shipwreck boat tour
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, August 27, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of BBQ pork, potato salad, carrots and peas, and applesauce.
• Wednesday, Aug. 21 — Wii Bowling. Lunch of Mexican lasagna, confetti corn, veggie tray and pears.
• Thursday, Aug. 22 — 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of bourbon chicken, augratin potatoes, California blend and fluff.
• Friday, Aug. 23 — Quarter Bingo. Lunch of fish fillet, redskins, coleslaw and Mandarin oranges.
• Monday, Aug. 26 — Card class. Lunch of hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and peaches.
• Tuesday, Aug. 27 — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of Spanish pork chops, rice, spinach, corn and fruit cocktail.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on August 13:
1. Barb Johnson
2. Judy Smith
3. Gayle Stuck
Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club
Results from play on August 15:
1. Marilyn Gray and Joann Furlette
2. Ariadne Winquist and Keith Schuldt
3. Char Fowler and Roma Williams
4. John Childers and Joan Blystone
Cadillac Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on August 16:
1. Sandy Zumbrock
2. Joy Herr
3. Gayle Stuck
4. Marge Faber
5. Peggy Gross
