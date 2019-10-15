Upcoming flu clinics
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 (DHD No. 10) is helping communities prepare for the upcoming flu season by offering flu vaccines to children, adults, and seniors.
The following are walk-in flu clinics:
• Tuesday, October 15 — 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Harrietta Senior Center , 74 Village Hall, Davis Street
• Tuesday, October 15 — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Mesick Senior Center , 1215 S. Alvin St.
• Tuesday, October 15 — 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Buckley Schools , 305 S. 1st St.
• Wednesday, October 16 — 10 a.m. to noon at Cadillac Senior Center , 601 Chestnut St.
• Thursday, October 17 — 10 a.m. to noon at Manton Senior Center , 302 W. Main St.
• Thursday, October 24 — 10 a.m. to noon at Kirtland Terrace , 111 S. Simon St.
You can also call 888-217-3904 to schedule an appointment at DHD#10, located at 521 Cobb St. in Cadillac.
Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, October 22, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, day trip to Whiting Forest Canopy Walk
• Wednesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, noon lunch of spinach cranberry salad, loaded macaroni and cheese with ham and bacon, garlic twist, vanilla pudding and chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. knitting
• Thursday — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, 11 a.m. card creations, noon lunch of cucumber tomato salad, boneless chicken wings, BBQ and parmesan sauces, waffle fries, raspberry cream cheese strudel and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, 1 p.m. line dance
• Friday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club
• Monday — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, noon lunch of tossed salad, fried chicken dinner, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned carrots, dinner roll and apples crisp, 12:30 p.m. Bingo
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, October 22, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of chicken alfredo, noodles, corn, California blend and plums.
• Wednesday, October 16 — Boss' Day. Lunch of baked potato, broccoli with cheese, cottage cheese and peaches.
• Thursday, October 17 — 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans and mixed fruit.
• Friday, October 18 — Quarter Bingo. Lunch of cheesy broccoli soup, ham sandwich, coleslaw and Mandarin oranges.
• Monday, October 21 — Farkle. Lunch of spaghetti and meatballs, Italian blend and pears.
• Tuesday, October 22 — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of pork chops, mashed potatoes, brussel sprouts and applesauce.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on October 8:
1. Jackie Moffitt
2. Pam DeLuca
3. Joan Host
Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club
Results from play on October 10:
1. Dorothy Stenman and Pat Ponczek
2. Ward Marsh and Cecil Henry
3. John Childers and Joan Blystone
Cadillac Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on October 11:
1. Jackie Moffitt
2. Marge Faber
3. Claire Martin
4. Sandy Zumbrock
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.