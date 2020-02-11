Senior citizen center schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, February 18, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday, February 11 — 8 a.m. aerobics, lunch at Harrietta Village Hall, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes
• Wednesday, February 12 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, 11 a.m. Tai Chi for arthritis, noon lunch of tossed salad, hawaiian pizza or meatlovers pizza, garlic roased cauliflower, bananana cake, chilled fruit.
• Thursday, February 13 — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, 11 a.m. card creations, noon Valentine's Day party lunch of caesar salad, homemade burrito, Mexican street corn, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, boston cream pie, fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. Euchre, 1 p.m. line dance.
• Friday, February 14 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club, 3 p.m. snowshoeing.
• Monday, February 17 — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi beginner, noon lunch of pasta salad, sloppy joes, baked beans, apple crisp w/whipped topping fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. bingo, 2 p.m. drums alive
• Tuesday, February 18 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 8:15 a.m. Soaring Eagle, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, February 18, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday, Feb. 11 — Lunch of porcupine meatballs, mashed potatoes, wax beans, applesauce.
• Wednesday, Feb. 12 — Lunch of chef salad, relish tray, fluff.
• Thursday, Feb. 13 — Lunch of Mexican lasagna, confetti corn, veggie tray, pears.
• Friday, Feb. 14 — Lunch of baked ham, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, cherry dump cake.
• Monday, Feb. 17 — Lunch of cabbage rolls, potatoes, wax beans, mandarins.
• Tuesday, Feb. 18 — Lunch of stuffed chicken, mashed potatoes, carrots, mixed fruit.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on Feb. 4:
1. Clair Martin
2. Joy Herr
Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on Feb. 7:
1. Joan Irving
2. Joy Herr
3. Joan Host
