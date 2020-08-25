Senior citizen center schedule of events
CADILLAC — Starting Monday, August 17, 2020 rain or shine all Monday activities will be at the Marketplace, farmers market, at the city park.
• Mondays — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi for arthritis. Bring your own chair. Please wear a mask to class. Once class begins you may remove your mask. The class fee is a donation to the instructor or free with Silver Sneakers.
Noon Wagon circle Sack Lunch. Please bring your own chair and a sack lunch. Mask wearing and strict social distancing required.
12:45 p.m Curbside Meals on Wheels frozen meal pick up. Please pull up in front of the Marketplace. Enter driveway closest to After 26. Reservation required call 231-7799-9420.
• Wednesdays — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi for arthritis. Bring your own chair. Please wear a mask to class. Once class begins you may remove your mask. The class fee is a donation to the instructor or free with Silver Sneakers.
• Thursday — Cadillac Senior Center parking lot, noon Wagon circle Sack Lunch. Please bring your own chair and a sack lunch. Mask wearing and strict social distancing required.
Lake City senior center
LAKE CITY — The center is reopening, the quilting club will continue to meet twice each month on the second and fourth Thursdays and the book club will continue to meet monthly starting in July.
The center will maintain the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday each week. There will be plenty of opportunities for socializing, enjoying meals together, and activities such as card bingo or doing puzzles, games or crafts.
Lakeside Charlie's Bridge Club
Results from August 18:
1. Marsha Shumway
2. Judy Smith
3. Joan Host
