Prescription drug disposal
CADILLAC — A prescription drug disposal event with the Cadillac Police and the Safe and Healthy Communities Coalition will be held 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, November 6.
Safety dispose of your expired or unused medications by dropping them off at the Cadillac Senior Center.
Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, November 5, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 8:30 a.m. Soaring Eagle
• Wednesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, noon lunch of blueberry or chocolate chip pancakes, pork sausage, scrambled eggs and cinnamon apples, Home repair scams session, 12:30 p.m. knitting
• Thursday — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, 11 a.m. card creations, noon Halloween lunch of tossed salad, mummy dogs, curly fries, corn on the cob, caramel apple crisp and chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, 1 p.m. line dance
• Friday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling, 12:30 p.m. bridge club
• Monday — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, noon lunch of coleslaw, meatballs, stirfry vegetables, sweet and sour sauce, teriyaki sauce, breadstick, chocolate pie and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. Bingo
• Tuesday — Election Day. 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, noon lunch at Harrietta Village Hall. No Soaring Eagle trip.
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, November 5, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of ham and asparagus casserole, mixed vegetables and apricots.
• Wednesday, October 30 — Lunch of sausage sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, carrots and mixed fruit.
• Thursday, October 31 — Halloween. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of goulash, spinach, beets, grape salad.
• Friday, November 1 — Quarter Bingo. Lunch of sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, biscuits, gravy, citrus salad and juice.
• Monday, November 4 — Foot clinic and Farkle. Lunch of sweet and sour meatballs, rice, Midori blend, beets and tropical fruit.
• Tuesday, November 5 — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Penny Bingo. Lunch of pulled pork, bun, tater tots, slaw and applesauce.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on October 22:
1. Joy Herr
2. Phyllis Trussler
3. Judy Smith
Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club
Results from play on October 24:
1. John Childers and Joan Blystone
2. Carole Hovey and Joan Irvine
Cadillac Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on October 25:
1. Dave Wildbur
2. Glen Corp
3. Dale Whipple
4. Phyllis Trussler
