Quilt show Mesick Historical Mueseum
MESICK — Saturday, July 11, 2020 and Saturday, July 18, 2020, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 117 W Mesick Ave, Mesick, MI. Bring us your vintage or modern quilts to display. We will show them for two Saturdays. Public judging on best quilts in two categories vintage and modern. Judging at 3 p.m. Quilt pickup at 4 p.m Saturday, July 18, 2020. Come and bring a friend to see the handiwork of Mesick’s quilters.
Senior citizen center schedule of events
CADILLAC — The building will not be open and restrooms will not be available. Weather permitting as all activities will be outside.
Schedule beginning June 22, 2020:
• Mondays and Thursdays — noon "Wagon Circle" in the parking lot. Bring your own chair and lunch. We will be rounding up in groups of no more than ten people, social distancing at least six feet apart in the parking lot.
• Wednesdays — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention. This activity will be in the parking lot as well. Masks must be worn to class.
Lake City senior center
LAKE CITY — The center is reopening, the quilting club will continue to meet twice each month on the second and fourth Thursdays and the book club will continue to meet monthly starting in July.
The center will maintain the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday each week. There will be plenty of opportunities for socializing, enjoying meals together, and activities such as card bingo or doing puzzles, games or crafts.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on June 30:
1. Peggy Gross
2. Judy Smith
3. Jachie Moffitt
Cadillac Duplicate Club Bridge
Results from July 2:
1. Glen Corp and Louise Wright
2. Tie: Ward March and Cecil Henry
John Childers and Joan Blystone
3.Carole Hovey and Marcia Shumway
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.