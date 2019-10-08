Upcoming flu clinics
CADILLAC — District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) is helping communities prepare for the upcoming flu season by offering flu vaccines to children, adults, and seniors.
The following are walk-in flu clinics:
• Tuesday, October 15 — 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Harrietta Senior Center , 74 Village Hall, Davis Street
• Tuesday, October 15 — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Mesick Senior Center , 1215 S. Alvin St.
• Tuesday, October 15 — 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Buckley Schools , 305 S. 1st St.
• Wednesday, October 16 — 10 a.m. to noon at Cadillac Senior Center , 601 Chestnut St.
• Thursday, October 17 — 10 a.m. to noon at Manton Senior Center , 302 W. Main St.
• Thursday, October 24 — 10 a.m. to noon at Kirtland Terrace , 111 S. Simon St.
You can also call 888-217-3904 to schedule an appointment at DHD#10, located at 521 Cobb St. in Cadillac.
Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, October 15, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, noon lunch at Harrietta Village Hall, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes
• Wednesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, noon birthday lunch of strawberry summer salad, chicken alfredo, buttered rotini, roasted broccoli, ambrosia salad and chilled fruit
• Thursday — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi — Advanced, 11 a.m. card creations, noon lunch of hearty spinach salad, pepperoni calzone, marinara sauce, roasted asparagus, strawberry shortcake and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, 1 p.m. line dance
• Friday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club
• Saturday — 5 p.m. euchre tournament, $5, please bring snacks
• Monday — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, noon lunch of coleslaw, stirfry chicken, stirfry vegetables, sweet and sour sauce, teriyaki sauce, breadstick, chocolate pie and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. Bingo
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, day trip to Whiting Forest Canopy Walk
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, October 15, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of chef salad, relish tray and fluff.
• Wednesday, October 9 — Yom Kippur. Lunch of Mexican lasagna, confetti corn and pears.
• Thursday, October 10 — 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch is cook's choice.
• Friday, October 11 — Quarter Bingo. Lunch of cod loins, potato wedges, coleslaw and tropical fruit.
• Monday, October 14 — Columbus Day. Lunch of sweet and sour pork, rice, Kyoto blend, wax beans and pineapple.
• Tuesday, October 15 — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of chicken alfredo, noodles, corn, California blend and plums.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on October 1:
1. Sandy Whipple
2. Gayle Stuck
3. Phyllis Trussler
Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club
Results from play on October 3:
1. Ward Marsh and Cecil Henry
2. Denise Leclerc and Yves Decelles tied with Norma Putvin and Roma Williams
3. Pat Ponczek and Dorothy Stenman
Cadillac Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on October 4:
1. Libby Maxwell
2. Joan Host
3. Mike Trussler
4. Ross Maxwell
5. Gordon Schaaf
