Senior citizen center schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has postponed all activities scheduled for the week of June 15, 2020 until June 22, 2020. The building will not be open and restrooms will not be available. Weather permitting as all activities will be outside.
Schedule beginning June 22, 2020:
• Mondays and Thursdays — noon "Wagon Circle" in the parking lot. Bring your own chair and lunch. We will be rounding up in groups of no more than ten people, social distancing at least six feet apart in the parking lot.
• Wednesdays — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention. This activity will be in the parking lot as well. Masks must be worn to class.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on June 9:
1. Tie Carolyn Zysk and Peggy Gross
2. Phyliss Trussler
