Senior citizen center lists schedule of events

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, December 31, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.

• Dec. 23-27 — Center closed for the holiday

• Monday, Dec. 30 — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, noon lunch, 12:30 p.m. Bingo

• Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1 — Center closed for the holiday

 

Lake City Senior Center

LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:

Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:

• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.

• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch

 

Manton Senior Center

MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, December 31, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.

• Dec. 24-27 — Center closed for the holiday.

• Monday, December 30 — Farkle. Betty's card class. Lunch of pork chops, mashed potato, peas and carrots, and Mandarin oranges.

• Tuesday, Dec. 31 — New Year's Eve. Lunch of chicken wings, tator tots, relish tray and fruit.

• Wednesday, Jan. 1 — Center closed for holiday.

 

Senior bowling league

CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.

The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.

 

Grand Slam Bridge Club

Results from play on December 17:

1. Connie Spaulding

2. Joy Herr

3. Jackie Moffitt

 

Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club

Results from play on December 19:

1. Roma Williams and Bob Shumway

2. Bobbie Brown and Joan Blystone

 

Senior Center Bridge Club

Results from play on December 20:

1. Claire Martin

2. Gayle Stuck

3. Dale Whipple

4. Steve Young

