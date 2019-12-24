Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, December 31, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Dec. 23-27 — Center closed for the holiday
• Monday, Dec. 30 — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, noon lunch, 12:30 p.m. Bingo
• Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1 — Center closed for the holiday
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, December 31, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Dec. 24-27 — Center closed for the holiday.
• Monday, December 30 — Farkle. Betty's card class. Lunch of pork chops, mashed potato, peas and carrots, and Mandarin oranges.
• Tuesday, Dec. 31 — New Year's Eve. Lunch of chicken wings, tator tots, relish tray and fruit.
• Wednesday, Jan. 1 — Center closed for holiday.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on December 17:
1. Connie Spaulding
2. Joy Herr
3. Jackie Moffitt
Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club
Results from play on December 19:
1. Roma Williams and Bob Shumway
2. Bobbie Brown and Joan Blystone
Senior Center Bridge Club
Results from play on December 20:
1. Claire Martin
2. Gayle Stuck
3. Dale Whipple
4. Steve Young
