Wednesday, July 21
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
• What: Knitting for Newbies
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
• What: Sack Lunch
• Information: Lunch at the center. The center will not be serving lunch until further notice but bring your own sack lunch and visit.
• Time: Noon
• What: Line Dancing
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Where: Farmers Market Pavillion
Friday, July 23
Cadillac
• What: Bridge
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
Monday, July 26
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
• What: Bingo
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
• What: Sack Lunch
• Information: Lunch at the center. The center will not be serving lunch until further notice but bring your own sack lunch and visit.
• Time: Noon
• What: Drums Alive
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
• What: Line Dancing
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Where: Farmers Market Pavillion
Monday, July 27
Cadillac
• What: Parkinson Support Group
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
