Wednesday, July 21

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

 

• What: Knitting for Newbies

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

 

• What: Sack Lunch

• Information: Lunch at the center. The center will not be serving lunch until further notice but bring your own sack lunch and visit.

• Time: Noon

 

• What: Line Dancing

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Where: Farmers Market Pavillion

 

Friday, July 23

Cadillac

• What: Bridge

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

 

Monday, July 26

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

 

• What: Bingo

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

 

• What: Sack Lunch

• Information: Lunch at the center. The center will not be serving lunch until further notice but bring your own sack lunch and visit.

• Time: Noon

 

• What: Drums Alive

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

 

• What: Line Dancing

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Where: Farmers Market Pavillion

 

Monday, July 27

Cadillac

• What: Parkinson Support Group

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

Cadillac News

Tags