Thursday, July 14

 

Cadillac

What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

 

What: Knitting for Newbies

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

 

What: Sack Lunch

Information: Lunch at the center. The center will not be serving lunch until further notice but bring your own sack lunch and visit.

Time: Noon

 

What: Line Dancing

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Farmers Market Pavillion

 

Thursday, July 15

 

Cadillac

What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

 

What: Card Creations

Time: 11 a.m.

Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

 

What: Sack Lunch

Information: Lunch at the center. The center will not be serving lunch until further notice but bring your own sack lunch and visit.

Time: Noon

 

What: Line Dancing

Time: 1 p.m.

Where: Farmers Market Pavillion

 

Friday, July 16

 

Cadillac

What: Bridge

Time: 1 p.m.

Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

 

Monday, July 19

 

Cadillac

What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

 

What: Bingo

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

 

What: Sack Lunch

Information: Lunch at the center. The center will not be serving lunch until further notice but bring your own sack lunch and visit.

Time: Noon

 

What: Drums Alive

Time: 2 p.m.

Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

 

What: Line Dancing

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Farmers Market Pavillion

Cadillac News

Tags