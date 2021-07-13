Thursday, July 14
Cadillac
What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
What: Knitting for Newbies
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
What: Sack Lunch
Information: Lunch at the center. The center will not be serving lunch until further notice but bring your own sack lunch and visit.
Time: Noon
What: Line Dancing
Time: 6 p.m.
Where: Farmers Market Pavillion
Thursday, July 15
Cadillac
What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
What: Card Creations
Time: 11 a.m.
Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
What: Sack Lunch
Information: Lunch at the center. The center will not be serving lunch until further notice but bring your own sack lunch and visit.
Time: Noon
What: Line Dancing
Time: 1 p.m.
Where: Farmers Market Pavillion
Friday, July 16
Cadillac
What: Bridge
Time: 1 p.m.
Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
Monday, July 19
Cadillac
What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
What: Bingo
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
What: Sack Lunch
Information: Lunch at the center. The center will not be serving lunch until further notice but bring your own sack lunch and visit.
Time: Noon
What: Drums Alive
Time: 2 p.m.
Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
What: Line Dancing
Time: 6 p.m.
Where: Farmers Market Pavillion
