Music with Nancy and Barney
CADILLAC — Nancy and Barney Miesse are back to visit and share their music. Nancy (Penney) Miesse is a former CAPS teacher.
• Friday, September 13 — 6:30 to 8 p.m. ice cream social, dance and music. Cost of $3.
• Thursday, September 19 — 11:30 a.m. Western-themed lunch with music, wear your western clothes and hats.
Senior Green available
CADILLAC — Free locally grown produce will be available on Wednesday through September through the Senior Green program at the Cadillac Senior Center.
Produce will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. The produce is supplied by the Cadillac Farmer's Market and local backyard gardeners.
Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, September 17, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, noon lunch at Harrietta Village Hall
• Wednesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, noon lunch of Greek pasta salad, breaded chicken breast sandwich, waffle fries, yogurt parfait and chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. knitting
• Thursday — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi — Advanced, 11 a.m. card creations, noon lunch of tossed salad, pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, chocolate chip cookies and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, 1 p.m. line dance
• Friday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club, 6:30 to 8 p.m. ice cream social, dance and music.
• Monday — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, noon lunch of coleslaw, breaded beef fingers, southwest potato casserole, steamed corn, sweet potato cake and fresh fruit. Up North Getaway September 16 and 17.
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, no Soaring Eagle trip.
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, September 17, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. Board Meeting. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of turkey fillets, potatoes, green beans and cranberries.
• Wednesday, Sept. 11 — Wii Bowling. Lunch of mac and cheese, California blend, stewed tomatoes and tropical fruit.
• Thursday, Sept. 12 — 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of roast pork, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and apple crisp.
• Friday, Sept. 13 — Quarter Bingo. Lunch of chef salad, relish tray and cottage cheese.
• Monday, Sept. 16 — Farkle. Lunch of ham and asparagus casserole, carrots and apricots.
• Tuesday, Sept. 17 — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of chicken and rice, California blend and mandarin oranges.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on September 3:
1. Edna Brown
2. Carole Hobey
3. Carolyn Zysk
Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club
Results from play on September 5:
1. Carole Hovey and Joan Irvine
2. Norma Putvin and Sue Richley
3. Ward Marsh and Cecil Henry
Cadillac Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on September 6:
1. Gordon Schaaf
2. Joan Irvine
3. Dave Wildbur
4. Dale Whipple
5. Joan Host
