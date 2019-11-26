Senior citizen center lists schedule of events

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, December 3, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.

• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes

• Wednesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, 11 a.m. Tai Chi for arthritis, noon lunch of seven-layer salad, Philly cheese steak, baked tater tots, oatmeal cookies and chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. knitting

• Thursday and Friday — Center closed for the Thanksgiving holiday

• Monday — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi beginner, noon lunch, 12:30 p.m. Bingo

• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 8:15 a.m. Soaring Eagle

 

Lake City Senior Center

LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:

Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:

• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.

• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch

 

Manton Senior Center

MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, December 3, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.

• Tuesday — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Penny Bingo. Lunch of meatloaf, green beans, mashed potatoes and strawberries.

• Wednesday, November 27 — Wii bowling. Lunch of taco salad, veggie tray and cherry fluff.

• Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28-29 — Center closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

• Monday, December 3 — Farkle. Lunch of spaghetti with meatballs, Italian blend and pears.

• Tuesday, December 4 — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Penny Bingo. Lunch of chef salad, relish tray and cottage cheese fluff.

 

Senior bowling league

CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.

The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.

 

Grand Slam Bridge Club

Results from play on November 19:

1. Mary Young

2. Peg Gross

 

Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club

Results from play on November 21:

1. John Childers and Joan Blystone

2. Norma Putvin and Marilyn Gray

 

Cadillac Senior Center Bridge

Results from play on November 22:

1. Sandy Zumbrock

2. Cynthia Clark

3. Barbara Johnson

4. Marge Fabre

