Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, December 3, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes
• Wednesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, 11 a.m. Tai Chi for arthritis, noon lunch of seven-layer salad, Philly cheese steak, baked tater tots, oatmeal cookies and chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. knitting
• Thursday and Friday — Center closed for the Thanksgiving holiday
• Monday — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi beginner, noon lunch, 12:30 p.m. Bingo
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 8:15 a.m. Soaring Eagle
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, December 3, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Penny Bingo. Lunch of meatloaf, green beans, mashed potatoes and strawberries.
• Wednesday, November 27 — Wii bowling. Lunch of taco salad, veggie tray and cherry fluff.
• Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28-29 — Center closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
• Monday, December 3 — Farkle. Lunch of spaghetti with meatballs, Italian blend and pears.
• Tuesday, December 4 — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Penny Bingo. Lunch of chef salad, relish tray and cottage cheese fluff.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on November 19:
1. Mary Young
2. Peg Gross
Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club
Results from play on November 21:
1. John Childers and Joan Blystone
2. Norma Putvin and Marilyn Gray
Cadillac Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on November 22:
1. Sandy Zumbrock
2. Cynthia Clark
3. Barbara Johnson
4. Marge Fabre
