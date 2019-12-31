Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, January 7, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1 — Center closed for the holiday
• Thursday, January 2 — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi — Advanced, 11 a.m. card creations, noon lunch of caesar salad, popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, fresh biscuit, steamed corn, Boston creme pie and chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, 1 p.m. line dance
• Monday, January 6 — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, noon lunch of seven-layer salad, country-style steak, augratin potatoes, roasted vegetables, cheesy garlic bread, pumpkin pie and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. Bingo
• Tuesday, January 7 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, January 7, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday, Dec. 31 — New Year's Eve. Lunch of chicken wings, tator tots, relish tray and fruit.
• Wednesday, Jan. 1 — Center closed for holiday.
• Thursday, Jan. 2 — Lunch of sweet and sour rice, Midori blend, wax beans and pineapple.
• Friday, Jan. 3 — Lunch of fish fillets, potatoes, coleslaw and Mandarin oranges.
• Monday, Jan. 6 — Lunch of hamburgers, tator tots, peas and carrots, and applesauce.
• Tuesday, Jan. 7 — Lunch of baked chicken, cabbage and noodles, carrots and apple crisp.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.