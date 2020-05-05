Senior citizen center schedule of events
CADILLAC — All activities on-site and off-site have been canceled until at least June 15, 2020. At that time, we will assess social distancing and CDC recommendations and proceed with caution.
We plan to resume lunches each Monday, Wednesday and Thursday beginning June 15, 2020, or until further notice.
All casino trips have been canceled for May and June.
Trips to Kewadin in May, Niagara Falls in June and Chicago in July have been canceled.
As of March 16, the AARP Tax Aid service is suspended. IMPORTANT: If you have an appointment, the AARP tax representative will contact you directly within the next couple of weeks with more information.
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center is closed until further notice.
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center will be closed starting on March 16. The Meals on Wheels program will be delivering one time per week, on Wednesday, during the closure.
