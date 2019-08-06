Senior Center hosting 'Shred Day'
CADILLAC — Ms Green is bringing the Mobile on-site shredding truck to the center for safe, confidential shredding of your documents, junk mail, old bills, receipts, etc.
"Shred Day" will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, August 8, at the Cadillac Senior Center, 601 Chestnut St.
The free service is being offered to seniors in the community, and is sponsored by the Cadillac Senior Center and individual donors.
Senior Green available
CADILLAC — Free locally grown produce will be available on Wednesday through September through the Senior Green program at the Cadillac Senior Center.
Produce will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. The produce is supplied by the Cadillac Farmer's Market and local backyard gardeners.
Project Fresh program
LANSING — The Senior Project FRESH/Market FRESH in Michigan, provides older adults who qualify with unprocessed, Michigan-grown products from authorized Farmers Markets and roadside stands throughout Michigan.
Qualifying applicants must attend a short nutritional workshop to receive their coupon booklet worth $20 for Michigan grown fresh fruit and vegetables. There are only 200 booklets of coupons and are available on a first-come basis to qualifying seniors.
Qualifying monthly income is $1,872 for a household of 1, Household of 2 — $2,538. Please call 231-775-0133 to get your name on the list.
Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, August 13, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 8:30 a.m. Soaring Eagle
• Wednesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, noon birthday lunch of spinach cranberry salad, loaded macaroni and cheese with ham and bacon, garlic twist, vanilla pudding and chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. knitting
• Thursday — 10 a.m. Music Jam, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi — Advanced, 11 a.m. card creations, noon lunch of seven-layer salad, chicken and dumplings, dinner roll, steamed corn, banana bread and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre
• Friday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club
• Monday — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, noon lunch of tomato cucumber salad, roasted pork loin, roasted redskin potatoes, brussel sprouts, dinner roll, cherry pie and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. Bingo
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, noon lunch at Harrietta Village Hall
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, August 13, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of chicken alfredo, California blend, beets and plums.
• Wednesday, Aug. 7 — Wii Bowling. Lunch of chef salad, relish tray and cottage cheese fluff.
• Thursday, Aug. 8 — 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of turkey tetrazini, Italian blend, tossed salad and Mandarin oranges.
• Friday, Aug. 9 — Quarter Bingo. Lunch of cod loins, potato wedges, peas and carrots, and pineapple.
• Monday, Aug. 12 — Foot Clinic. Lunch of chicken cacciatore, rice, Italian blend and apricots.
• Tuesday, Aug. 13 — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. Board meeting. Lunch of meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans and fruit.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on July 30:
1. Joy Herr
2. Judy Smith
Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club
Results from play on August 1:
1. Joann Furlette and Marilyn Gray
2. Norma Putvin and Joan White
3. Sue Richley and Louise Wright
4. Pat Ponczek and Dorothy Stenman
Cadillac Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on August 2:
1. Dave Wildbur
2. Glen Corp
3. Cynthia Clark
4. Steve Young
5. Joyce Johnson tied with Joan Irvine
