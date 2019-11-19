Fire Safety presentation
CADILLAC — Fire Chief Anthony Wolf will be leading a presentation on fire safety 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Cadillac Senior Center.
For more information, call 231-779-9420.
Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, November 26, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 8:15 a.m. Soaring Eagle trip
• Wednesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, 11 a.m. Tai Chi for arthritis, noon lunch of cottage cheese, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, cinnamon rolls and chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. knitting
• Thursday — No Tai Chi, 11 a.m. card creations, noon Thanksgiving lunch of coleslaw, pollack almondine, roasted asparagus, garlic twist, tartar sauce, strawberry shortcake and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, no line dance
• Friday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club
• Monday — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, noon lunch of strawberry summer salad, smothered pork chop, mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus, dinner roll with butter and chocolate pudding, 12:30 p.m. Bingo
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, November 26, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Penny Bingo. Lunch is cook's choice.
• Wednesday, November 20 — Wii bowling. Lunch of mac and cheese, California blend, stewed tomatoes and tropical fruit.
• Thursday, November 21 — 11 a.m. Exercise. Thanksgiving lunch of turkey, potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberries and pumpkin pie.
• Friday, November 22 — Quarter Bingo. Lunch of baked potatoes, broccoli, cheese sauce, cottage cheese and peaches.
• Monday, November 25 — Farkle. Lunch of chicken cacciatore, rice salad, California blend and pears.
• Tuesday, November 26 — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Penny Bingo. Lunch of meatloaf, green beans, mashed potatoes and strawberries.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on November 12:
1. Judy Smith
2. Jackie Moffit
Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club
Results from play on November 14:
1. Norma Putvin and Marilyn Gray
2. Bob Shumway and Roma Williams
Cadillac Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on November 15:
1. Glen Corp
2. Joy Herr
3. Pam DeLuca
4. Dave Wildbur
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.