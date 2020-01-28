Senior citizen center schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, February 4, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday, January 28 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes
• Wednesday, January 29 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, 11 a.m. Tai Chi for arthritis, noon lunch of blueberry or chocolate chip pancakes, pork sausage, scrambled eggs, warm backed apple slices, fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. knitting
• Thursday, January 30 — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, 11 a.m. card creations, noon tossed salad, homestyle chili with crackers, curly fries, corn on the cob, red velvet cake roll, chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, 1 p.m. line dance
• Friday, January 31 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club, 3 p.m. snowshoeing
• Monday, February 3 — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, noon lunch of coleslaw, meatballs stirfry vegetables, sweet and sour sauce, teriyaki sauce, breadstick, chocolate pie, fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. Bingo, 2 p.m. Drums Alive
• Tuesday, February 4 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 8:15 a.m. Soaring Eagle, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, February 4, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday, Jan. 28 — Lunch of goulash, spinach, beets, cherry fluff.
• Wednesday, Jan. 29 — Lunch of pork loin, Au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, apricots.
• Thursday, Jan. 30 — Lunch of macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, winter blend, pear jello dessert.
• Friday, Jan. 31 — Lunch of tomato soup, tuna fish sandwich, coleslaw, mandarin oranges.
• Monday, Feb. 3 — Lunch of Swedish meatballs, noodles, green beans, beets/pears.
• Tuesday, Feb. 4 — Lunch of veal parmesan, noodles, Italian bread, peas/mixed fruit.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on Jan. 21:
1. Laire Martin
2. Joy Herr
Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on Jan. 24:
1. Glen Corp
2. Jackie Moffit
3. Barbara Johnson
