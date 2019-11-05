Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, November 12, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday — Election Day. 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, noon lunch at Harrietta Village Hall. No Soaring Eagle trip.
• Wednesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, 11 a.m. Tai Chi for arthritis, noon birthday lunch of spinach cranberry salad, loaded macaroni and cheese with ham and bacon, garlic twist, vanilla pudding and chilled fruit
• Thursday — 10 a.m. Music Jam, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rug Hooking, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, 11 a.m. card creations, noon lunch of seven-layer salad, chicken and dumplings, dinner roll, steamed corn, banana bread and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, 1 p.m. line dance
• Friday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club
• Saturday — 5 p.m. Euchre tournament, $5, please bring snacks
• Monday — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, noon lunch of tomato cucumber salad, roasted pork loin, roasted redskin potatoes, brussel sprouts, dinner roll, cherry pie and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. Bingo
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 8:15 a.m. Soaring Eagle trip
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, November 12, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Penny Bingo. Lunch of pulled pork, bun, tater tots, slaw and applesauce.
• Wednesday, November 6 — Wii bowling. Lunch is cook's choice.
• Thursday, November 7 — 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of goulash, spinach, beets, grape salad.
• Friday, November 8 — Quarter Bingo. Lunch of fish fillets, potatoes, slaw and Mandarin oranges.
• Monday, November 11 — Veteran's Day. Farkle. Lunch of Spanish pork chops, mashed potatoes, spinach and apricots.
• Tuesday, November 12 — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Penny Bingo. Lunch of turkey tetrazini, Italian blend, waxed beans and plums.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on October 29:
1. Phyllis Trussler
2. Joy Herr
3. Jackie Moffitt
Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club
Results from play on October 31:
1. Sue Richley and Louise Wright
2. Ward Marsh and Cecil Henry
Cadillac Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on November 1:
1. Joy Herr
2. Dale Whipple
3. Glen Corp
4. Dave Wilbur
