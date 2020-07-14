Quilt show Mesick Historical Museum
MESICK — Saturday, July 18, 2020, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 117 W Mesick Ave, Mesick, MI. Public judging on best quilts in two categories vintage and modern. Judging at 3 p.m. Quilt pickup at 4 p.m Saturday, July 18, 2020. Come and bring a friend to see the handiwork of Mesick’s quilters.
Senior citizen center schedule of events
CADILLAC — The building will not be open and restrooms will not be available. Weather permitting as all activities will be outside.
Schedule:
• Mondays and Thursdays — noon "Wagon Circle" in the parking lot. Bring your own chair and lunch. We will be rounding up in groups of no more than ten people, social distancing at least six feet apart in the parking lot.
• Wednesdays — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention. This activity will be in the parking lot as well. Masks must be worn to class.
Lake City senior center
LAKE CITY — The center is reopening, the quilting club will continue to meet twice each month on the second and fourth Thursdays and the book club will continue to meet monthly starting in July.
The center will maintain the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday each week. There will be plenty of opportunities for socializing, enjoying meals together, and activities such as card bingo or doing puzzles, games or crafts.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on June 7:
1. Joy Herr
2. Carolyn Zysk
3. Cindy Clark
Cadillac Duplicate Club Bridge
Results from July 9:
1. Norma Putvin and Joan White
2. Dorothy Stenman and Roma Williams
3. Ward Marsh and Cecil Henry
4. Marcia Shumway and Carole Hovey
