Senior Appreciation Day
CADILLAC — Senior Appreciation Day will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, August 1, at Mackinaw Trail Middle School.
The free event will include workshops, lunch, a style show, door prizes and more.
For more information, call the Cadillac Senior Center at 231-779-9420.
Senior Green available
CADILLAC — Free locally grown produce will be available on Wednesday through September through the Senior Green program at the Cadillac Senior Center.
Produce will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. The produce is supplied by the Cadillac Farmer's Market and local backyard gardeners.
Project Fresh program
LANSING — The Senior Project FRESH/Market FRESH in Michigan, provides older adults who qualify with unprocessed, Michigan-grown products from authorized Farmers Markets and roadside stands throughout Michigan.
Qualifying applicants must attend a short nutritional workshop to receive their coupon booklet worth $20 for Michigan grown fresh fruit and vegetables. There are only 200 booklets of coupons and are available on a first-come basis to qualifying seniors.
Qualifying monthly income is $1,872 for a household of 1, Household of 2 — $2,538. Please call 231-775-0133 to get your name on the list.
Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, August 6, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes
• Wednesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, noon lunch of blueberry or chocolate chip pancakes, pork sausage, scrambled eggs and cinnamon apples, 12:30 p.m. knitting
• Thursday — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Senior Appreciation Day at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, center closed.
• Friday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club
• Monday — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, noon lunch of coleslaw, meatballs, stirfry vegetables, sweet and sour sauce, teriyaki sauce, breadstick, chocolate pie and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. Bingo
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 8:30 a.m. Soaring Eagle
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, August 6, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of baked potato, broccoli with cheese, cottage cheese and peaches.
• Wednesday, July 31 — Picnic in the Park with hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad and melon.
• Thursday, Aug. 1 — 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch.
• Friday, Aug. 2 — Quarter Bingo. Lunch.
• Monday, Aug. 5 — Card Class. Lunch.
• Tuesday, Aug. 6 — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on July 23:
1. Jackie Moffit
2. Joy Herr tied with Joan Irvine
Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club
Results from play on July 25:
1. Ward Marsh and Cecil Henry
2. Marilyn Gray and Joanne Furlette
3. Sue Richley and Louise Wright
4. Pat Ponczek and Dorothy Stenman
Cadillac Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on July 26:
1. Mary Young
2. Claire Martin
3. Herb Johnson
4. Dale Whipple
5. Peggy Gross tied with Joan Irvine
