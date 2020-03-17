Senior citizen center schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center will be closed March 14 through April 6. All activities and lunches are suspended during that time. Soaring Eagle trips on March 17 and April 7 are canceled.
As of March 16, the AARP Tax Aid service is suspended. IMPORTANT: If you have an appointment, the AARP tax representative will contact you directly within the next couple of weeks with more information.
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center is closed until further notice.
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center will be closed March 16 to April 5. The Meals on Wheels program will be delivering one time per week, on Wednesday, during the closure.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on March 110:
1. Joy Herr
2. Pam Duluca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.