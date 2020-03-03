Senior citizen center schedule of events

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, March 10, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.

• Tuesday, Tuesday, March 3 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 8:15 a.m. Soaring Eagle, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes.

• Wednesday, March 4 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, 11 a.m. Tai Chi for arthritis, noon birthday lunch of cottage cheese, cheese-stuffed shells, marinara sauce, roasted zucchini, garlic twist, carrot cake chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. knitting.

• Thursday, March 5 —  10 a.m. music jam, 10 a.m. rug hooking, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, 11 a.m. card creations, noon lunch of fresh salad bar, ham, turkey, chicken cheese, croutons, dressings, breadsticks, white cranberry cookie, fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, 1 p.m. line dance.

• Friday, March 6 — 8 p.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling Park View Lanes, 12:30 p.m bridge club.

• Monday, March 9 — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi beginner, noon lunch of seven-layer salad, country-style steak, green beans, Au gratin potatoes, cheesy garlic bread, vanilla mousse, fresh fruit,  12:30 p.m. bingo, 2 p.m. drums alive.

• Tuesday, March 10 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, lunch at Harrietta Village Hall.

 

Lake City Senior Center

LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:

Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:

• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.

• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch

 

Manton Senior Center

MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, March 10, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.

• Tuesday, March 3 — Lunch of baked potatoes, broccoli/cheese, cottage cheese, peaches.

• Wednesday, March 4 — Lunch of mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, winter blend, mixed fruit.

• Thursday, March 5 — Lunch of hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, applesauce.

• Friday, March 6 — Lunch of cod loins, potato wedges, coleslaw, tropical fruit.

• Monday, March 9 — Lunch of pork chops, mashed potatoes, squash applesauce.

• Tuesday, March 10— Lunch of chop suey, rice, broccoli/beets, apricots.

 

Senior bowling league

CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.

The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.

 

Grand Slam Bridge Club

Results from play on Feb. 25:

1. Joan Irvine

2. Gail Stuck

 

Senior Center Bridge

Results from play on Feb. 28:

1. Gayle Stuck

2. Barbara Johnson

3. Joe Herr

 

