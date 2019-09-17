Music with Nancy and Barney
CADILLAC — Nancy and Barney Miesse are back to visit and share their music at the Cadillac Senior Center. Nancy (Penney) Miesse is a former CAPS teacher.
On Thursday, September 19, at 11:30 a.m. there will be a Western-themed lunch with music. Wear your western clothes and hats.
Senior Green available
CADILLAC — Free locally grown produce will be available on Wednesday through September through the Senior Green program at the Cadillac Senior Center.
Produce will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. The produce is supplied by the Cadillac Farmer's Market and local backyard gardeners.
Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, September 24, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, no Soaring Eagle trip.
• Wednesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, noon lunch of seven-layer salad, BBQ chicken drumstick, cheese perogies, roasted cauliflower and cherry pie, 12:30 p.m. knitting
• Thursday — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, 11 a.m. card creations, noon Western music and lunch of caesar salad, beef meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, steamed corn, pumpkin pie and chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, 1 p.m. line dance
• Friday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club
• Monday — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, noon lunch of tossed salad, chicken alfredo, seasoned rotini, roasted summer squash, apple pie and fresh fruit
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, day trip to U.S. Coast Guard Station and Butterfly House and Bug Zoo.
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, September 24, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of chicken and rice, California blend and mandarin oranges.
• Wednesday, Sept. 18 — Wii Bowling. Lunch of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans and strawberries.
• Thursday, Sept. 19 — 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of taco salad, veggie tray and cherry fluff.
• Friday, Sept. 20 — Quarter Bingo. Lunch of fish fillets, redskin potatoes, coleslaw and pineapple.
• Monday, Sept. 23 — Lunch of creamed chicken, biscuits, winter blend and fruit cocktail.
• Tuesday, Sept. 24 — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of wet burritos, confetti corn and veggie tray.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on September 10:
1. Joan Host
2. Barbara Johnson
3. Joy Herr
Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club
Results from play on September 12:
1. Marilyn Grey and Joann Furlette
2. John Childers and Joan Blystone
3. Sue Richley and Louise Wright
4. Ward Marsh and Cecil Henry
Cadillac Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on September 13:
1. Gayle Stuck
2. Steve Young
3. Dave Wildbur
4. Dale Whipple
5. Peggy Gross
