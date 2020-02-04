Senior citizen center schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, February 11, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday, February 4 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 8:15 a.m. Soaring Eagle, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes
• Wednesday, February 5 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, 11 a.m. Tai Chi for arthritis, noon birthday lunch of spinach cranberry salad, loaded macaroni and cheese with ham and bacon, garlic twist, vanilla pudding, chilled fruit
• Thursday, February 6 — 10 a.m. music jam, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. rug hooking, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, 11 a.m. card creations, noon lunch of seven layer salad, chicken and dumplings, dinner roll, steamed corn, banana bread, fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, 1 p.m. line dance
• Friday, February 7 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club
• Monday, February 10 — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, noon lunch of tomato cucumber salad, roasted pork loin, roasted redskin potatoes, brussel sprouts, dinner roll, cherry pie, fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. Bingo, 2 p.m. Drums Alive
• Tuesday, February 11 — 8 a.m. aerobics, lunch at Harrietta Village Hall, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, February 11, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday, Feb. 4 — Lunch of veal parmesan, noodles, Italian bread, peas/mixed fruit.
• Wednesday, Feb. 5 — Lunch of creamed chicken, biscuits, tuscan blend, fruit cocktail.
• Thursday, Feb. 6 — Lunch of sizzlers — bun, tater tots, salad, apricots.
• Friday, Feb. 7 — Lunch of fish fillets, red skins, coleslaw, tropical fruit.
• Monday, Feb. 10 — Lunch of tuna noodle, peas, corn, peaches.
• Tuesday, Feb. 11 — Lunch of porcupine meatballs, mashed potatoes, wax beans, applesauce.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on Jan. 28:
1. Jackie Moffit
2. Gale Stuck
Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on Jan. 31:
1. Joan Irvine
2. Glenn Core
3. Jackie Moffit
