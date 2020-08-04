Senior citizen center schedule of events
CADILLAC — The building will not be open and restrooms will not be available. Weather permitting as all activities will be outside.
Schedule:
• Mondays and Thursdays — noon "Wagon Circle" in the parking lot. Bring your own chair and lunch. We will be rounding up in groups of no more than ten people, social distancing at least six feet apart in the parking lot.
• Mondays and Wednesdays — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention. At the Marketplace in Cadillac Commons city park. Please bring a chair with no arms if you want to sit for Tai Chi. Class is free with Silver Sneakers, a donation to the instructor all others. Please wear a mask to class. Once in your spot, you may remove the mask for class. Social distancing 6-foot rule strictly enforced.
Lake City senior center
LAKE CITY — The center is reopening, the quilting club will continue to meet twice each month on the second and fourth Thursdays and the book club will continue to meet monthly starting in July.
The center will maintain the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday each week. There will be plenty of opportunities for socializing, enjoying meals together, and activities such as card bingo or doing puzzles, games or crafts.
Lakeside Charlie's Bridge Club
Results from July 28:
1. Nancy Peete
2. Joy Herr
3. Gyale Stuck
Cadillac Duplicate Club Bridge
Results from July 30:
1. Tie: Sue Richley and Louise Wright, Roma Williams and John Childers
2. Joan White and Norma Putvin
