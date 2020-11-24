Senior citizen center schedule of events
CADILLAC — With the new health department order and out of an abundance of caution, the Cadillac Senior Center is closed of the year. All activities offered will be virtual.
Lake City senior center
LAKE CITY — The center is reopening, the quilting club will continue to meet twice each month on the second and fourth Thursdays and the book club will continue to meet monthly.
The center will maintain the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday each week. There will be plenty of opportunities for socializing, enjoying meals together, and activities such as card bingo or doing puzzles, games or crafts.
Results from November 10:
1. Cindy Clark
2. Jackie Moffit
