Senior citizen center schedule of events

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, March 3, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.

• Tuesday, February 25 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes

• Wednesday, February 26 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, 11 a.m. Tai Chi for arthritis, noon lunch of seven-layer salad, Philly cheesesteak, baked tater tots, oatmeal cookies, chilled fruit.

• Thursday, February 27 — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi advanced, 11 a.m. card creations, noon lunch of cottage cheese, tuna melt, tomato soup, berry crisp, fresh fruit.

• Friday, February 28 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club, 3 p.m. snowshoeing.

• Monday, March 2 — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi beginner, noon lunch,  12:30 p.m. bingo, 2 p.m. drums alive

• Tuesday, March 3 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 8:15 a.m. Soaring Eagle, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes

 

Lake City Senior Center

LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:

Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:

• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.

• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch

 

Manton Senior Center

MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, March 3, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.

• Tuesday, Feb. 25 — Lunch of spaghetti, pasta, Italian bread, peaches.

• Wednesday, Feb. 26 — Lunch of BBQ chicken, wild rice, Brussel sprouts, applesauce.

• Thursday, Feb. 27 — Lunch of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, strawberries.

• Friday, Feb. 28 — Lunch of pancakes, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns/sausage, Mandarins/orange juice.

• Monday, Feb. 24 — Lunch of sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, Midori blend, apricots.

Senior bowling league

CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.

The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.

 

Grand Slam Bridge Club

Results from play on Feb. 18:

Bridge did not meet due to school closure.

 

Senior Center Bridge

Results from play on Feb. 21:

1. Peggy Gross

2. Gayle Stuck

3. Joy Herr

 

