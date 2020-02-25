Senior citizen center schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, March 3, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday, February 25 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes
• Wednesday, February 26 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, 11 a.m. Tai Chi for arthritis, noon lunch of seven-layer salad, Philly cheesesteak, baked tater tots, oatmeal cookies, chilled fruit.
• Thursday, February 27 — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi advanced, 11 a.m. card creations, noon lunch of cottage cheese, tuna melt, tomato soup, berry crisp, fresh fruit.
• Friday, February 28 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club, 3 p.m. snowshoeing.
• Monday, March 2 — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi beginner, noon lunch, 12:30 p.m. bingo, 2 p.m. drums alive
• Tuesday, March 3 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 8:15 a.m. Soaring Eagle, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, March 3, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday, Feb. 25 — Lunch of spaghetti, pasta, Italian bread, peaches.
• Wednesday, Feb. 26 — Lunch of BBQ chicken, wild rice, Brussel sprouts, applesauce.
• Thursday, Feb. 27 — Lunch of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, strawberries.
• Friday, Feb. 28 — Lunch of pancakes, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns/sausage, Mandarins/orange juice.
• Monday, Feb. 24 — Lunch of sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, Midori blend, apricots.
• Tuesday, Feb. 25 — Lunch of spaghetti, pasta, Italian bread, peaches.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on Feb. 18:
Bridge did not meet due to school closure.
Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on Feb. 21:
1. Peggy Gross
2. Gayle Stuck
3. Joy Herr
