Upcoming flu shot clinics
District Health Department No. 10 is holding the following flu shot clinics:
• 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. October 30 and 1 to 3:30 p.m. November 7 — DHD No. 10 Wexford County, 521 Cobb St., Cadillac
• 10 a.m. to noon November 3 — Cadillac Senior Center, 601 Chestnut St.
Walk with Ease in session
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center is hosting a Walk with Ease session with a twist — the morning option will start from the senior center and the afternoon session will start from Harborview Apartments. Participants can mix and match as desired.
The program will be every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday until Nov. 1. Morning group is 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. and afternoon group is 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Each session includes an education piece, stretching and walking at your own pace. Participants will receive a book and a pedometer.
For more information, call 231-779-9420.
New Cyber-Senior class to be held
CADILLAC — Need help with your computer or smart device? Join the Cyber-Senior class at the Career Techinical Center where seniors will be connected with a high school student.
The students will help guide seniors through the high-tech world of devices. The five-week session runs on Fridays, Nov. 9, 16, 30 and Dec. 7 and 14.
The course is free but pre-registration is required by calling 231-779-9420.
Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the center. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Today — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes
• Wednesday — 10 a.m. to noon Senior Green, 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, noon lunch is Halloween Party with ghoulash, fresh green beans, deviled eggs, haunted fruit cups and white fright cake, 12:30 p.m. knitting
• Thursday — 10 a.m. Music Jame, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, 11 a.m. card creations, noon lunch of seven-layer salad, chicken and dumplings, dinner roll, steamed corn, banana bread and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, 12:30 p.m. chair Zumba, 1 p.m. line dance
• Friday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling, 12:30 p.m. bridge club
• Monday — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, noon lunch of tossed salad, fried chicken dinner, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned carrots, dinner roll and apple crisp, 12:30 p.m. Bingo
• Tuesday — Election Day, 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, no Soaring Eagle trip, 10:45 a.m. Tour of TV 9&10
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
• Thursday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
• Friday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the center. For more inforamtion, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday, Oct. 30 — Penny Bingo. 10 a.m. Tai Chi. Lunch of ham and asparagus casserole, sweet potato and baked apple.
• Wednesday, Oct. 31 — Wii bowling. Lunch of goulash, spinach, beets and grape salad.
The November calendar was not available at press time. Please call the center for details.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on Oct. 23:
1. Sue Richley
2. Judy Smith
3. Joy Herr
Cadillac Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on Oct. 26:
1. Dave Wildbur
2. Peggy Gross
3. Jackie Moffit
4. Pam Deluca
5. Mike Trussler
Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club
Results from play on Oct. 25:
1. Bobbie Brown and Cecil Henry
2. John Childers and Joan Blystone
