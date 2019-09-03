Music with Nancy and Barney
CADILLAC — Nancy and Barney Miesse are back to join in three occasions to visit and share their music. Nancy (Penney) Miesse is a former CAPS teacher.
• Wednesday, September 4 — 11:30 a.m. lunch time
• Friday, September 13 — 6:30 to 8 p.m. ice cream social, dance and music. Cost of $3.
• Thursday, September 19 — 11:30 a.m. Western-themed lunch with music, wear your western clothes and hats.
Senior Green available
CADILLAC — Free locally grown produce will be available on Wednesday through September through the Senior Green program at the Cadillac Senior Center.
Produce will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. The produce is supplied by the Cadillac Farmer's Market and local backyard gardeners.
Project Fresh program
LANSING — The Senior Project FRESH/Market FRESH in Michigan, provides older adults who qualify with unprocessed, Michigan-grown products from authorized Farmers Markets and roadside stands throughout Michigan.
Qualifying applicants must attend a short nutritional workshop to receive their coupon booklet worth $20 for Michigan grown fresh fruit and vegetables. There are only 200 booklets of coupons and are available on a first-come basis to qualifying seniors.
Qualifying monthly income is $1,872 for a household of 1, Household of 2 — $2,538. Please call 231-775-0133 to get your name on the list.
Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, September 10, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 8:30 a.m. Soaring Eagle, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes
• Wednesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, noon birthday lunch of cottage cheese, cheese-stuffed shells, marinara sauce, roasted zucchini, garlic twist and carrot cake — includes music, 12:30 p.m. knitting
• Thursday — 10 a.m. Music Jam, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rug Hooking, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, 11 a.m. card creations, noon lunch of fresh salad bar, ham, turkey, chicken, cheese, croutons, dressings, breadsticks, oatmeal raisin cookie and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, 1 p.m. line dance
• Friday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club
• Monday — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi — Beginner, noon lunch of seven-layer salad, country style steak, Augratin potatoes, cheesy garlic bread and vanilla mousse.
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, noon lunch at Harrietta Village Hall
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, September 10, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of veal parmesan with noodles, brussel sprouts and carrots.
• Wednesday, Sept. 4 — Wii Bowling. Lunch of porcupine meatballs, wax beans and plums.
• Thursday, Sept. 5 — 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of chop suey with rice, salad, Midori blend and pineapple.
• Friday, Sept. 6 — Quarter Bingo. Lunch of salmon patties, potatoes, peas and carrots, and tropical fruit.
• Monday, Sept. 9 — Foot Clinic. Lunch of spaghetti, Italian blend, salad and pears.
• Tuesday, Sept. 10 — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. Board Meeting. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of turkey fillets, potatoes, green beans and cranberries.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on August 27:
1. Nan Peete
2. Joan Irvine
Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club
Results from play on August 29:
1. John Childers and Joan Blystone
2. Pat Ponczek and Dorothy Stenman
3. Ward Marsh and Cecil Henry
Cadillac Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on August 30:
1. Sandy Zumbrock
2. Dave Wildbur
3. Mike Trussler
4. Dale Whipple
5. Joy Herr
