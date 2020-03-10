Senior citizen center schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, March 17, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday, March 10 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, lunch at Harrietta Village Hall.
• Wednesday, March 11 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, 11 a.m. Tai Chi for arthritis, noon lunch of Greek pasta salad, breaded chicken, breast sandwich, waffle fries, Brussel sprouts, orange cake, chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. knitting, 12:30 p.m. speaker.
• Thursday, March 12 — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, 11 a.m. card creations, noon lunch of tossed salad, pepperoni pizza, roasted Italian vegetables, chocolate chip cookies, fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, 1 p.m. line dance.
• Friday, March 13 — 8 p.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling Park View Lanes, 12:30 p.m bridge club.
• Monday, March 16 — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi beginner, noon lunch of coleslaw, beef teriyaki dippers, southwest potato casserole, casserole, steamed corn, red velvet cake roll, fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. bingo, 2 p.m. drums alive.
• Tuesday, March 17 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 8:15 a.m. Soaring Eagle 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, Wear your green! Happy St. Patrick's Day.
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, March 17, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday, March 10— Lunch of chop suey, rice, broccoli/beets, apricots.
• Wednesday, March 11 — Lunch of wet burrito, confetti corn, salad, pears.
• Thursday, March 12 — Lunch of Chicken Cacciatori, rice/spinach, California blend, fruit cocktail.
• Friday, March 13 — Lunch of chef salad, relish tray, fluff.
• Monday, March 16 — Lunch of roast turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, mandarines.
• Tuesday, March 17— Lunch of corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, jello poke cake.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on March 3:
1. Joy Herr and Joan Host tied
Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on March 6:
1. Jackie Moffit
2. Dave Wildbur
3. Peggy Gross
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.