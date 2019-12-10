Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, December 17, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, no lunch at Harrietta Village Hall
• Wednesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, 11 a.m. Tai Chi for arthritis, noon lunch of Greek pasta salad, breaded chicken breast sandwich, waffle fries, brussel sprouts, yogurt parfait and chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. knitting
• Thursday — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi Advanced, 11 a.m. card creations, noon lunch of tossed salad, pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, chocolate chip cookies and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, 1 p.m. line dance
• Friday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club
• Monday — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, noon lunch of coleslaw, beef teriyaki dippers, southwest potato casserole, steamed corn, sweet potato cake and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. Bingo
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 8:15 a.m. Soaring Eagle, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, December 17, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Penny Bingo. Lunch is cook's choice.
• Wednesday, December 11 — Wii bowling. Lunch of sausage egg bake with hashbrowns, fruit.
• Thursday, December 12 — 11 a.m. exercise. Lunch of chop suey, rice, Kyoto blend, salad and tropical fruit.
• Friday, December 13 — Quarter Bingo. Lunch of baked potato, broccoli with cheese sauce, cottage cheese and peaches.
• Monday, December 16 — Farkle. Lunch of chicken fillets, mashed potatoes, carrots and applesauce.
• Tuesday, December 17 — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Penny Bingo. Lunch of veal parmesan, noodles, Italian blend, salad and pears.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on December 3:
1. Jackie Moffitt
2. Gayle Stuck
Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club
Results from play on December 5:
1. Roma Williams and Bob Shumway
2. Sue Richley and Louise Wright
3. Bobbie Brown and Joan Blystone
Senior Center Bridge Club
Results from play on December 6:
1. Dave Wildbur
2. Claire Martin
3. Cynthia Clark
