Senior citizen center lists schedule of events

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, December 24, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.

• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 8:15 a.m. Soaring Eagle, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes

• Wednesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, 11 a.m. Tai Chi for arthritis, noon lunch of seven-layer salad, BBQ chicken drumstick, cheese perogies, roasted cauliflower, cherry pie and chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. knitting

• Thursday — No Tai Chi, 11 a.m. card creations, noon Christmas luncheon and party with ham dinner, 12:30 p.m. euchre, no line dance

• Friday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club

• Dec. 23-27 — Center closed for the holiday.

 

Lake City Senior Center

LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:

Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:

• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.

• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch

 

Manton Senior Center

MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, December 24, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.

• Tuesday — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Penny Bingo. Lunch of veal parmesan, noodles, Italian blend, salad and pears.

• Wednesday, December 18 — Wii bowling. 10:30 a.m. School kids visit. Lunch of ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans and cherry dump cake.

• Thursday, December 19 — 11 a.m. exercise. Lunch of taco salad, veggie tray and bananas.

• Friday, December 20 — Quarter Bingo. Lunch of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans and strawberries.

• Monday, December 23 — Farkle. Lunch of beef barley soup, salad and Cherry Coke salad.

• Dec. 24-27 — Center closed for the holiday.

 

Senior bowling league

CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.

The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.

 

Grand Slam Bridge Club

Results from play on December 10:

1. Pam Deluca

2. Jackie Moffitt

3. Joan Irvine

 

Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club

Results from play on December 12:

1. Joan Blystone and Bobbie Brown

2. Norma Putvin and Marilyn Gray

3. Carole Hovey and Joan Irvine

 

Senior Center Bridge Club

Results from play on December 13:

1. Cynthia Clark

2. Dave Wildbur

3. Joy Herr

4. Jackie Moffit

