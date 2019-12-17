Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, December 24, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 8:15 a.m. Soaring Eagle, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes
• Wednesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, 11 a.m. Tai Chi for arthritis, noon lunch of seven-layer salad, BBQ chicken drumstick, cheese perogies, roasted cauliflower, cherry pie and chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. knitting
• Thursday — No Tai Chi, 11 a.m. card creations, noon Christmas luncheon and party with ham dinner, 12:30 p.m. euchre, no line dance
• Friday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club
• Dec. 23-27 — Center closed for the holiday.
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, December 24, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Penny Bingo. Lunch of veal parmesan, noodles, Italian blend, salad and pears.
• Wednesday, December 18 — Wii bowling. 10:30 a.m. School kids visit. Lunch of ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans and cherry dump cake.
• Thursday, December 19 — 11 a.m. exercise. Lunch of taco salad, veggie tray and bananas.
• Friday, December 20 — Quarter Bingo. Lunch of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans and strawberries.
• Monday, December 23 — Farkle. Lunch of beef barley soup, salad and Cherry Coke salad.
• Dec. 24-27 — Center closed for the holiday.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on December 10:
1. Pam Deluca
2. Jackie Moffitt
3. Joan Irvine
Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club
Results from play on December 12:
1. Joan Blystone and Bobbie Brown
2. Norma Putvin and Marilyn Gray
3. Carole Hovey and Joan Irvine
Senior Center Bridge Club
Results from play on December 13:
1. Cynthia Clark
2. Dave Wildbur
3. Joy Herr
4. Jackie Moffit
