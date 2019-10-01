Senior Green available
CADILLAC — Free locally grown produce will be available on Wednesday through September through the Senior Green program at the Cadillac Senior Center.
Produce will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. The produce is supplied by the Cadillac Farmer's Market and local backyard gardeners.
Upcoming flu clinics
CADILLAC — District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) is helping communities prepare for the upcoming flu season by offering flu vaccines to children, adults, and seniors.
The following are walk-in flu clinics:
• Tuesday, October 15 — 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Harrietta Senior Center, 74 Village Hall, Davis Street
• Tuesday, October 15 — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Mesick Senior Center, 1215 S. Alvin St.
• Tuesday, October 15 — 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Buckley Schools, 305 S. 1st St.
• Wednesday, October 16 — 10 a.m. to noon at Cadillac Senior Center, 601 Chestnut St.
• Thursday, October 17 — 10 a.m. to noon at Manton Senior Center, 302 W. Main St.
• Thursday, October 24 — 10 a.m. to noon at Kirtland Terrace, 111 S. Simon St.
You can also call 888-217-3904 to schedule an appointment at DHD#10, located at 521 Cobb St. in Cadillac.
Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, October 8, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 8:30 a.m. Soaring Eagle
• Wednesday — Noon lunch of potato salad, American cheeseburger, BBQ baked beans, chocolate chip cookie and fresh fruit
• Thursday — 10 a.m. Music Jam, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi — Advanced, 11 a.m. card creations, noon lunch of caesar salad, popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, fresh biscuit, steamed corn, Boston creme pie and chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, 1 p.m. line dance
• Friday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling, 12:30 p.m. bridge club
• Monday — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, noon lunch of coleslaw, country style steak, augratin potatoes, roasted vegetables, cheesy garlic bread, pumpkin pie and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. Bingo
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, noon lunch at Harrietta Village Hall, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, October 8, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of tuna noodle casserole, peas, salad and peaches.
• Wednesday, October 2 — Lunch of chicken, cabbage and noodles, carrots and blueberry cobbler.
• Thursday, October 3 — 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of beef stroganoff, brussel sprouts, corn and applesauce.
• Friday, October 4 — Quarter Bingo. Lunch of pancakes, hashbrowns, scrambled eggs, sausage and fruit.
• Monday, October 7 — Foot clinic. Lunch of turkey chop suey, rice, Midori blend, beets and apricots.
• Tuesday, October 8 — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of chef salad, relish tray and fluff.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on September 24:
1. Joy Herr
2. Sue Armstead
3. Jackie Moffitt
Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club
Results from play on September 26:
1. Dorothy Stenman and Pat Ponczek
2. Norma Putvin and John Childers
3. Ward Marsh and Cecil Henry
Cadillac Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on September 27:
1. Steve Young
2. Peggy Gross
3. Dave Wildbur
4. Joan Irving
5. Cynthia Clark
