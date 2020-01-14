Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, January 21, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday, January 14 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, noon lunch at Harrietta Village Hall
• Wednesday, January 15 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, 11 a.m. Tai Chi for arthritis, noon lunch of spinach cranberry salad, loaded macaroni and cheese with ham, broccoli and bacon, garlic twist, vanilla pudding and chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. knitting
• Thursday, January 16 — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, 11 a.m. card creations, noon lunch of cucumber tomato salad, boneless chicken wings, BBQ and parmesan sauces, waffle fries, carrot cake and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, 1 p.m. line dance
• Friday, January 17 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club, 3 p.m. snowshoeing
• Monday, January 20 — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, noon lunch of tossed salad, fried chicken dinner, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned carrots, dinner roll, cherry pie and chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. Bingo, 2 p.m. Drums Alive
• Tuesday, January 21 — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 8:15 a.m. Soaring Eagle
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, January 21, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday, Jan. 14 — Lunch of baked potatoes, broccoli, cheese, cottage cheese and peaches.
• Wednesday, Jan. 15 — Lunch of turkey fillets, mashed potatoes, brussel sprouts and cranberries.
• Thursday, Jan. 16 — Lunch of beef stew, cornbread, coleslaw and mixed fruit.
• Friday, Jan. 17 — Lunch of cod loins, potato wedges, coleslaw and tropical fruit.
• Monday, Jan. 20 — Lunch of pork chops, mashed potatoes, squash and applesauce.
• Tuesday, Jan. 21 — Lunch of creamed chicken, biscuits, California blend and pineapple.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on Jan. 7:
1. Jackie Moffit
2. Sue Armstead
