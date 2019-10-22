Upcoming flu clinics
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 (DHD No. 10) is helping communities prepare for the upcoming flu season by offering flu vaccines to children, adults, and seniors.
Walk-in flu clinic:
• Thursday, October 24 — 10 a.m. to noon at Kirtland Terrace, 111 S. Simon St.
You can also call 888-217-3904 to schedule an appointment at DHD No. 10, located at 521 Cobb St. in Cadillac.
Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, October 29, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes
• Wednesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, noon lunch of marinated cucumbers, spaghetti and meatballs, seasoned broccoli, breadstick, brownies and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. knitting
• Thursday — 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, 11 a.m. card creations, noon lunch of caesar salad, pollack almondine, roasted redskin potatoes, roasted asparagus, garlic twist, chocolate pudding and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, 1 p.m. line dance
• Friday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club
• Monday — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, noon lunch of marinated cucumbers, ketchup-glazed meatloaf, Augratin potatoes, seasoned carrots, brownies and chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. Bingo
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 8:30 a.m. Soaring Eagle
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, October 29, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of pork chops, mashed potatoes, brussel sprouts and applesauce.
• Wednesday, October 23 — Lunch of taco salad, veggie tray and cherry fluff.
• Thursday, October 24 — United Nations Day. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of turkey broccoli casserole, sweet potatoes and cranberries.
• Friday, October 25 — Quarter Bingo. Lunch of fish fillet, cottage fries, peas and carrots, and pineapple.
• Monday, October 28 — Card class. Lunch of chicken fillets, mashed potatoes, green beans and applesauce.
• Tuesday, October 29 — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Lunch of ham and asparagus casserole, mixed vegetables and apricots.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on October 15:
1. Jackie Moffitt
2. Joan Host
Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club
Results from play on October 17:
1. Ward Marsh and Cecil Henry
2. Carole Hovey and Joan Irvine
Cadillac Senior Center Bridge
Results from play on October 18:
1. Mike Trussler
2. Marge Faber
3. Jackie Moffit
4. Dave Wildbur
