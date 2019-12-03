Senior citizen center lists schedule of events
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, December 10, at the center. No drop-in office hours on Tuesdays. Reservations must be made for lunches no later than the day before by calling (231) 779-9420.
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 8:15 a.m. Soaring Eagle
• Wednesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. painting class, 10 a.m. Wii games, 10 a.m. aquatics, 11 a.m. Tai Chi for arthritis, noon birthday lunch of cottage cheese, cheese stuffed shells, marinara sauce, roasted zucchini, garlic twist, carrot cake and chilled fruit, 12:30 p.m. knitting
• Thursday — 10 a.m. Music Jam, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. rug hooking, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi, 11 a.m. card creations, noon lunch of fresh salad bar, ham, turkey, chicken, cheese, croutons, dressings, breadsticks, oatmeal raisin cookie and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. euchre, 1 p.m. line dance
• Friday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 10 a.m. aquatics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, 12:30 p.m. bridge club
• Monday — 10 a.m. aquatics, 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi beginner, noon lunch of seven-layer salad, country style steak, augratin potatoes, cheesy garlic bread, vanilla mousse and fresh fruit, 12:30 p.m. Bingo
• Tuesday — 8 a.m. aerobics, 1 p.m. bowling at Parkview Lanes, no lunch at Harrietta Village Hall
Lake City Senior Center
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Senior Center has scheduled the following events:
Meals are served at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reservations must be made no later than the day before by calling the center during normal hours at 839-4351:
• Tuesday — Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potluck at noon, bring a dish to pass. 1 p.m. card Bingo.
• Wednesday — Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Noon, lunch bunch
Manton Senior Center
MANTON — The Manton Senior Center has scheduled the following events for today through Tuesday, December 10, at the center. Suggested donation is $3 if over 60, $5 if under 60. Milk and bread are served with every meal. For more information, call 231-824-6961.
• Tuesday — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Penny Bingo. Lunch of chef salad, relish tray and cottage cheese fluff.
• Wednesday, December 4 — Wii bowling. Lunch of Mexican lasagna, confetti corn, veggie tray and pears.
• Thursday, December 5 — 11 a.m. exercise. Lunch of chop suey, rice, Kyoto blend and salad.
• Friday, December 6 — Quarter Bingo. Lunch of baked potato, broccoli with cheese sauce, cottage cheese and peaches.
• Monday, December 9 — Farkle. 12:45 p.m. board meeting. Foot clinic. Lunch of tater tot casserole, coleslaw and apricots.
• Tuesday, December 10 — 10 a.m. Tai Chi. 11 a.m. Exercise. Penny Bingo. Lunch is cook's choice.
Senior bowling league
CADILLAC — A senior bowling league meets each Tuesday and Friday at 1 p.m. at Parkview Lanes.
The cost to participate is $7.50 per day of bowling.
Grand Slam Bridge Club
Results from play on November 26:
1. Mary Young
2. Gayle Stuck
3. Judy Smith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.