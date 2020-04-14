CADILLAC — Today, Kathy Kimmel, Director of the Wexford County Council on Aging announced the cancellation of the Senior Expo 2020.
The event was to be held on June 18, 2020 at the Wexford County Civic Arena (The Wex).
“This event brings over 700 seniors to The Wex along with over 70 vendors for the four-hour event. The Expo is one of the biggest events in our area, providing resources and a fun social event for the seniors in our area. Because of COVID-19 pandemic we are canceling the event this year, for the safety of our seniors, vendors and staff. Those vendors that have purchased booth space will receive their registration fees refunded back to them within the next 30 days.
"We look forward to providing an exceptional event next year," states Kathy Kimmel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.