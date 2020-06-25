GAYLORD —The Michigan State Police (MSP) is pleased to announce the Seventh District recipients of the Cpl. Samuel A. Mapes Criminal Patrol and Investigation Award. Recipients were recognized during an online ceremony in Lansing on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Corporal Mapes, an early pioneer in criminal patrol and investigation, was killed in the line of duty during the prohibition era. The annual award honors the top five percent of troopers in each district for looking “past the traffic stop‘ to excel in proactive criminal patrol and criminal investigations closed by felony arrests.
The 2019 Col. Sam Mapes Award recipients from the MSP Seventh District are:
Trooper Vincent Schantz, Cadillac Post
Trooper Caleb Killingbeck, Cadillac Post
Trooper Jacob Gillis, Seventh District Hometown Security Team Trooper
Heidi Killingbeck, Alpena Post
Trooper Justin Lidak, Gaylord Post
Trooper Trevor Baesch, Gaylord Post
Trooper David Duncan, Houghton Lake Post
Each award recipient receives a special service ribbon to wear on their uniform. It includes seven blue stars in honor of Corporal Mapes, who was the seventh MSP trooper to die in the line of duty.
