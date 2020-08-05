Skink in Cadillac

CADILLAC — Skink seen on July 7, 2020 Timber Woods Subdivision Cadillac Mi.
Just like salamanders, skinks are harmless to humans and are beneficial for eating
insect pests. They like wooded habitats and sun themselves on rocks, stumps and
logs.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources site says juvenile and female skinks
sport the indigo-blue tail, while males replace the bluish hue with gray skin as they age.
The 6-inch-long skink weighed maybe half an ounce. Its dry skin has the texture of a
snake and its feet almost felt sticky like a tree frog’s toes but with small claws on the
ends instead of suction cups.
The DNR site also admits that most Michiganders go years without encountering a
skink, so finding one is pretty special.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.