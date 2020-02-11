MESICK — The Springville Township Community Center and Library has received a $5,000 grant from the Pell Fund for Education, a field-of-interest Fund held by the Cadillac Area Community Foundation.
This grant award will support the purchase of modular contemporary furniture geared to youth, as well as tables and chairs for use in Youth Programming at the new Springville Township Community Center and Library.
The nearly completed community center and library has been a long-held dream of Springville Township to provide a facility conducive to residents of all ages and abilities through specialized programming, recreational, and social opportunities to be available to the greater Mesick area families. “A special thank you to the Cadillac Area Community Foundation in recognizing the importance of our project. Our goal is to strengthen relationships in our community through providing a warm and welcoming gathering place for our area,‘ said Township Supervisor Clyde Kastl.
In addition to township funding, other funds have been raised from local businesses, grants, and memorial contributions that are acknowledged on a recognition wall of the facility. Donation opportunities are welcomed to continue the costs of operation.
